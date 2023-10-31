Senate Confirms Adedeji As FIRS Chairman

By James Agberebi 31 October 2023 | 3:48 pm The Senate has approved the nomination of Zacchaeus Adedeji as Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Appearing at Tuesday’s upper chamber for his screening, Adedeji disclosed his plans to improve the nation’s revenue. Adedeji explained that the issue in Nigeria is that of proper data, stating that developing data upon which decisions will… FIRS chairman, Zacchaeus Adedeji The Senate has approved the nomination of Zacchaeus Adedeji as Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Appearing at Tuesday’s upper chamber for his screening, Adedeji disclosed his plans to improve the nation’s revenue. Adedeji explained that the issue in Nigeria is that of proper data, stating that developing data upon which decisions will be made is important. According to him, it will enable sufficient info on the exact number of vessels of crude brought into the county and the concomitant tax. The data would be used to identify those in affluence who pay insufficient tax, the FIRS boss added. Speaking further Adedeji promised to centralize the identification system in Nigeria and advance its data mining capacity. The confirmation of Adedeji is coming over a month after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed him, his Special Adviser on Revenue, as the new FIRS. Prior to that the president had directed former FIRS Chairman Muhammad Nami to proceed on three months of pre-retirement leave. He wrote to the Senate for expeditious consideration of the confirmation of Adedeji’s appointment. 