Senate Confirms Musa Aliyu As ICPC Chairman

By Jimisayo Opanuga 26 October 2023 | 2:16 pm The Senate on Thursday confirmed Musa Aliyu as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Musa Aliyu The Senate on Thursday confirmed Musa Aliyu as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The upper legislative chamber carried out the confirmation process after screening the nominees in a closed session, a deliberation that lasted nearly an hour. Alongside Aliyu, the Senate also approved the appointments of Saka Bolaji Suleiman and Prof. Gaji Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission. Upon receiving his confirmation, Aliyu addressed the Senate and outlined his commitment to changing the narrative in the fight against corruption. Aliyu affirmed that he will make efforts to get assets traced to corruption and hand them over to the government or the victim of the crime. He added that the commission will conduct proper investigations and not put people to shame unnecessarily.

