Senate confirms Musa Aliyu as substantive chairman of ICPC

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed Musa Aliyu as the substantive chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

Aliyu’s confirmation followed a screening exercise on Thursday, October 26, at the plenary.

The screening took place after the leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, raised a point order to suspend relevant senate rules to allow strangers into the chamber.

Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State was screened at the Committee of a Whole chaired by the Deputy President, Jibirin Barau.

President Bola Tinubu had written to the Senate on Wednesday seeking confirmation of Aliyu as chairman of the agency.

He urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nomination of Musa Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State, for appointment as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

He also requested the upper legislative chamber to confirm Saka Suleiman and Professor Gaji Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The requests of the President were contained in two separate letters addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided on the plenary on Wednesday, October 26.

“In compliance with the provision of Section 3(6)of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission, ICPC, Establishment Act 2000, I am pleased to present for confirmation, by the Senate, the appointment of Mr. Musa Aliyu as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission, ICPC,” Tinubu had said.