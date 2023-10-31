Senate confirms Zacch Adedeji as FIRS boss

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Zacch Adedeji as Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

The confirmation took place on Tuesday, October 31, during the Senate plenary, presided by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio after his nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At his screening, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor explained that President Tinubu has honoured his word that there would be a place for the younger generation in his administration, saying that the nomination of Adedeji was one of such promises.

Also, Sunday Katung, a Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District in his contribution, urged the lawmakers to allow Adedeji to be approved, recalling that his presentation at the lawmaker’s retreat at Ikot Ekpene was brilliant.

Katung said: “Mr Senate President, Distinguished Colleagues, this young man presented a paper at our retreat in which all of us were present and he did it brilliantly. His nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Chairman of FIRS was rightly done and I wish to seek your indulgence for him to take a bow and go.”

After explaining ways to generate revenue for the nation in response to questions by the lawmakers, the Chamber was dissolved into the Committee of Whole and he was confirmed by the Red Chamber.

Prior his appointment by President Tinubu on September 14, Adedeji served as Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council.