Shop owners demand compensation from Lagos government, 3 years after demolition

Traders and business owners who lost their stores to the construction of the Ikotun Roundabout in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on Saturday, October 28, have demanded compensation, 3-years after entering an agreement with the state government.

Over 90 stores in the complex were impacted by the demolition, which took place in 2020.

Officials of the state government were said to have approached the owners of the shops before the demolition, promising to compensate them after construction.

The irate store owners claimed the state administration had not yet delivered on its pledge.

A trader, who owned two shops among the demolished structures, stated that each of the shops was valued at N3,000,000.

“The state government through the Ministries of Transportation and Urban and Physical Planning issued a notice before the demolition. They approached us and came with the developers who built the shops and told us they wanted to expand the road.

“They assured us that we would be duly compensated after the exercise. Our shops were valued at N3m each before the demolition. After then, nothing has been done till now.

“Some shops were destroyed in the area during the #EndSARS protest that took place later that year and the state government was quick to renovate them, but we have yet to get compensated for the demolition of our own shops which they promised to”, he said.

Another store owner stated that the shops were a means of livelihood for some of the owners who now struggle to earn a living after the demolition.

“We were invited to the Alausa secretariat before the demolition and the state government promised us heaven and earth. They also came to the place to value the shops. After the demolition, we wrote some letters asking them to fulfill their promise but we did not get any response. It was in the process that they requested our allocation papers and account numbers but nothing came out of it.

“The shops were a means of livelihood for some of the owners. But since they failed to fulfill their own part of the bargain, they have been struggling to live. Some of their children have dropped out of school as a result. Some of them had been forced to return back to their villages,” he said.

However, the demolished structures have been left the same way they were since then.

The shops which were yet to be renovated have since been occupied by petty traders.

The Ikotun/Igando council chairman while speaking on the matter said the council was no longer involved in the process relating to the compensation of the victims.

He said, “It was not the local government that demolished the shops, it was the state government. And that is why the state government is dealing directly with them. There is a committee set up which includes some of the shop owners.”

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, promised to look into the matter.