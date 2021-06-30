Six Nigerians, Malaysian woman arrested for romance scam in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian Police have arrested six Nigerian men and a Malaysian woman believed to be members of a syndicate involved in a romance scam.

According to The Star, the suspects aged between 33 and 42, were arrested during two raids around Kajang in Kuala Lumpur.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din, said the syndicate was also linked to at least eight romance scam cases, involving losses estimated at RM3.7 million.

“The investigation also found that the syndicate members entered the country using student and social visas. When their visas expired, they continued to live here illegally to continue with their fraud activities,” he said in a statement.

“We also seized eight laptops, 17 mobile phones, three thumb drives, two modems, two routers, two ATM cards, two Nigerian passports, and an assortment of documents,” he said.

Comm Mohd Kamarudin said the syndicate operated in two separate groups, with one creating fake accounts on social media while the other looked for mule accounts.

“The syndicate then worked with locals, who would pose as Customs officers or employees of courier companies, to dupe their victims.”

Kamarudin advised the public to always be wary of requests for friendship or love on social media, especially those who promised gifts.

“We urge the public to exercise caution when befriending people online, especially those who promise gifts as a sign of affection. The public must also not panic or be gullible when receiving calls or messages from anyone claiming to be from courier companies or Customs asking for payment in order to release a parcel,” he said.

