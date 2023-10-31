Six trucks transporting illegally mined solid minerals in Taraba intercepted by Nigerian army

The Taraba State Government in partnership with the Nigerian Army has intercepted and confiscated six trucks carrying illegally mined Fluoride and Lithium.

The solid minerals were explored from the Akwana community in the Wukari Local Government Area of the state and were being transported to Port Harcourt and Enugu when the trucks were stopped by the military officers.

The Chairman of the Taraba Task Force Committee on Illegal Mining and Deforestation, Jeremiah Faransa, while confirming the incident said that the government won’t relent despite the ban on illegal mining and deforestation.

The drivers of the trucks were said to have deserted the trucks and taken to their heels when stopped by the army officials. The trucks have been handed over to the mobile court set up to try defaulters.

He also disclosed that the Task Force team was in the same Akwana community where they arrested seven illegal miners with some in possession of explosives.

“Security is a collective responsibility and this (interception) was a result of collaboration between the special task force team and the military strike force.

”Whoever is involved in this dastard act will be dealt with severely and we will be handing over these trucks to the mobile court for prosecution.

”Akwana is notorious for illegal mining and there is no amount of effort we have not put to adhere to the ban directive but they are defiant, however, we will change our strategy to ensure sanity”, he said.