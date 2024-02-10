Social media regulation: Critics of FG may be sentenced to three years imprisonment, says amnesty international

Amnesty International has warned that social media critics of President Bola Tinubu led government may face potential three-year jail terms.

The organization said this while reacting to the backlash that trailed the All Progressives Congress-led government’s fresh push for social media regulation.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, advocated for the regulation of social media, labeling it a “societal menace”.

Gbajabiamila expressed concerns about the potential dangers associated with social media, emphasizing the need for regulation due to its capacity to rapidly reach millions worldwide and pose risks, including unintended consequences for individuals, even affecting matters such as personal security.

The organization while reacting, highlighted the law’s vague interpretations and harsh penalties for criticizing authorities, stating that users could be punished for freely expressing opinions.

Explaining the implications of social media regulations in a series of tweets on Saturday, the organization said, “the social media regulation law keenly pushed by Nigerian politicians is set to be subject to vague and broad interpretations and will impose incredibly harsh punishments simply for criticising the authorities.”

With social media regulation, Amnesty International stated that, “Social media users will be punished for freely expressing their opinions. Government can arbitrarily shut down the internet and limit access to social media. Criticising the government will be punishable with penalties of up to three years in prison.”