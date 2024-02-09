Son of late Chief Lamidi, Jubril Adedibu, passes away

Jubril Adedibu, passed away on Friday, February 9.

The cause of his death remains undisclosed at the time of this report but he has been laid to rest.

Jubril is the son of late Oyo state power broker Lamidi Adedibu, who was a businessman before he died

His father, Chief Lamidi Ariyibi Akanji Adedibu, was a prominent figure in Oyo state politics, known as the father of the PDP according to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Chief Adedibu wielded significant influence, particularly in Ibadan politics, where his approval was often necessary for political appointments. His death in June 2008 marked a significant shift in the region’s political landscape.eAdedibu’s rise to political prominence followed his father’s footsteps, representing Oyo South in the Senate.

Chief Adedibu’s political career intersected with key figures such as Senator Teslim Folarin and Rasheed Ladoja.

Despite his influence, Adedibu faced challenges, including political rivalries and struggles over government appointments.

His passing marks the end of an era in Oyo state politics, leaving a void in the political landscape that will likely have ripple effects for years to come.

Meanwhile, sympathizers have thronged to the late Adedubu’s house in Molete, Ibadan to pay a condolence visit to the family left behind by the late son of a strong Ibadan politician.