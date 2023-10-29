South Africa win World Cup: 'I can't believe what we did'

The captains told the story. While New Zealand skipper Sam Cane watched on, having been sent off in the first half, Siya Kolisi kissed his right sweatband and roared in to the Parisian sky. His South Africa side had just won a third straight game by a single point to retain the World Cup. But this was about much more.

“We had to fight today as well,” Kolisi said. “I can’t believe what we did. “People who are not from South Africa don’t understand what it means for our country. It is not just about the game. Our country goes through such a lot,” he said. “I want to tell the people of South Africa, ‘Thank you so much’. This team just shows what you can do.”

The Springboks have emerged as a rare symbol of unity in a country suffering from an energy crisis, a significant problem with crime, sky high unemployment and financial inequality.

“Sport has the power to transform individuals… and lift the spirits of entire nations,” said South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa who positioned himself next to Kolisi as he lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in the Stade de France on Saturday. “Tonight, Siya Kolisi and the 2023 World Cup champions have gifted us an extraordinary, inspired and inspiring national achievement that lifts our hearts and hoists our flag even higher.”

The nature of this win, their run to the final and the way in which the group has squeezed every drop out of their talent has made this a popular team, adored at home.

“I guess as a team we like drama,” Springboks flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, the player of the final, said. “We have had drama for the last few years. It helped us a lot as a team to get through the drama and cope with it and it shows the resilience of the team.”

Pieter-Steph Du Toit was monumental in defense for South AfricaImage: Baptiste Paquot/abaca/picture alliance While perhaps not quite as adored further afield, this champion team is deeply respected, both for its on and off-the-field achievements.

“Congratulations to our South African brothers! The thing I love about this teams success is what it does for the country, especially those in poverty,” wrote All Blacks great Sonny Bill Williams on X, before going on to further explain his perspective (below).

For All Blacks skipper Cane, who became the first male player to be sent off in a World Cup final, the sporting emotions were in sharp contrast to Kolisi, but the pride was similar.

“It’s so, so hard,” he said. “I’m feeling so much hurt, but I am so proud of the group the way they fought back and gave ourselves a shot of winning that game. It speaks volumes for the group as a whole. It is a fantastic group of men who care so much for playing for the All Blacks and making New Zealand proud. So there is a lot of heartbreak in the sheds [dressing room] right now. It is hard.”

While this was a sporting triumph first and foremost, when the celebrations calm South Africans will hope it can inspire some meaningful change, as suggested by Moloto Mothapo, a spokesman for the South African parliament.

“This achievement exemplifies the transformative power of sport in South Africa. It’s not just about the game; it’s about its ability to unite our diverse nation, reinvigorate hope, and showcasing the strength that comes from our rich diversity.”

The Springboks are expected to return to a jubilant South Africa on Tuesday, but many hope their legacy will last much longer than this tournament.

Edited by: Kalika Mehta