The BBNaija Reunion is in full swing with the lockdown gang reunited for a chance to clear the air and express their real feelings towards each other. Expect confessions that are hotter than diary sessions as the housemates untangle the situationships and ships that could have been. What really went on behind the scenes between Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy and Prince? Who had the biggest clash? Which longtime foes reconciled?

Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, it’s the first reunion in BBNaija history in which every housemate makes an appearance. From the first kiss of the season (we’re looking at you, Wathoni and Kiddwaya) to the emotional finale that saw Laycon crowned the winner, the reunion revisits some of our favourite moments from the show and promises some jaw-dropping revelations.

You don’t want to miss it! Catch the drama Mondays through to Fridays on your phone with the Showmax app or online at www.showmax.com .

Claim your 14-day free trial on Showmax at www.showmax.com .

Keep streaming for longer! Snap up a Showmax bundle deal to pay less if you sign up for 3 months or more. Pay for Showmax with your Verve card, use your Mastercard for 10% off or if you’re a DStv customer, add Showmax to your bill for a discount.

Need data? MTN customers get 2.5GB of mobile data to watch live sport with a Showmax Pro Mobile subscription, for N2,100 per month.

The post [SPONSORED] How to watch the BBNaija S5 Reunion on your phone appeared first on Vanguard News.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

