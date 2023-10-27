Stallion MG To Begin Local Assembling Of EV In Q1, 2024

MG Nigeria under the auspices of Stallion Motors has concluded plans to begin and activate local assembly lines for the iconic brand with electric vehicle (EV) inclusion from the first quarter of 2024. The assemblage is a continuation of the company’s resolve to be part of the solutions to the nation’s globally-induced economic challenges, by creating jobs and saving the country of scarce foreign exchange. General Manager, Luxury and Premium Automotive Brands Division of Stallion Group, Anurag Shah, Nigeria’s exclusive distributor for the iconic British brand (Chinese-owned), disclosed this in a media statement. Shah said: “In addition to our best seller SUV RX8, and HS. We shall also launch a locally assembled MG RX5, ZS, and ZS EV early next year going into local assembly of MG. “We are also motivated by the Federal Government’s incentive programme for the nation’s auto distributors and manufacturers.” He said due to its consistent quality integrity for the past 10 decades, MG has not only maintained its position among the top global automotive brands, it remains the fastest growing car brand in the United Kingdom, stating that with a market leading range of electric vehicles that are encouraging more drivers than ever to switch to zero emission motoring. “And I am confident that, in the coming years, MG will be amongst the top five preferred brands in Nigeria,” he said. Also, as part of the activities marking the brand’s 100 years anniversary, the company has rolled out for Nigerians special offers on Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs). According to Shah, the campaign’s theme: “Drive to impress,” signifies quality, technology, drive, comfort, space and durability of MG cars. “We are marking the milestone with a “Limited-period, Limited-stocks offer”, a great opportunity for customers to upgrade, as we offer discounts exclusively on the SUV model lineup,” Shah explained. He said: “We are proud to testify that MG carries the quality and reliability that matches Stallion’s corporate values. “Since 2021, when we launched the brand in Nigeria, not a single case of engine failure has been reported in our workshops nationwide. This is unlike certain Chinese auto brands, which we represented in the past and dropped, because they have issues with engine and transmission failures, as well as delayed support from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), which were our customers’ biggest concern. “I am bold to stress that MG is absolute peace of mind. The after sales support from the OEM is excellent. And, most importantly, our customers are very happy, which explains why we have repeat purchases from our corporate customers, and referrals from our individual customers.”

