Steel sector will be revamped to enhance our economy – FG declares

The Minister of State for Steel Development, Maigari Ahmadu has said that the Federal Government will revamp Nigeria’s steel sector to enhance the economy.

Ahmadu stated that this would help to create employment opportunities and speed up industrialization.

The Minister made this known on Friday, October 27, during a visit to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State.

He stated that he recognized Anambra as a cluster of industrial development in the country, hence he expressed optimism that the federal and state governments would scale up interest in skills acquisition in a bid to eradicate poverty.

Ahmadu, who had earlier gone for a facility tour at the Metallurgical Training Institute, MTI, in Onitsha, stated that the success of the project was a result of a carefully planned agenda.

“The present administration is passionate about the steel sector. The MTI, Onitsha would get serious attention under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu while thinking outside the box within their limited resources,” he said.

Soludo, while receiving the Minister, commended the present administration for prioritizing the important things.

The governor expressed optimism that the present government would put resources in place to unleash the potentials of the country.

In his address, Bode Fakuade, Director and Chief Executive Officer, MTI, Onitsha, solicited for increased government attention towards the Institute through provision of infrastructures.

According to Fakuade, increased funding and provision of infrastructures would go a long way to improve the skills of young people and solve youth restiveness.