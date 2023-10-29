Stella Effah-Attoe, PDP national women leader is dead

The National Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Professor Stella Effah-Attoe is dead.

Attoe reportedly died on Sunday after a brief illness.

The National Working Committee, NWC and indeed the entire PDP while reacting to her death said they are utterly devastated over her demise.

“Our hearts bleed! Our Party and Nation have lost one of our best and brightest. Prof. Effah-Attoe’s death is a huge blow not only to her family but also to the PDP, the academic community, the people of Cross River State and indeed the Nation,” a statement signed on behalf of the party by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary read.



“Prof. Effah-Attoe was very brilliant, towering and magnificent in all spheres, but yet lived an exceptionally humble, pleasant, sociable, gracious, compassionate and loving life. She touched lives in many positive ways and made pivotal contributions towards the growth and development of our nation.

“She was a dedicated teacher, politician, author and fearless mobilizer who always stood for the truth; fought for justice, equity and fairness and gave her energy, passion and resources in the pursuit of the rights of women in Nigeria.

“Over the years, as Commissioner for Education and later Commissioner for Information and Culture in Cross River State, member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, member of Governing Board of several Cross River State and Federal Government Agencies and Programmes; a University Professor and one of the most decorated scholars in Nigeria, she distinguished herself as an amazon with extraordinary intellectual capacity for leadership and national service.



“As the National Woman Leader of our great Party, she brought in an uncommon intellectual aptitude into Party administration especially in mobilizing women for greater participation in politics and governance.

“The PDP will always remember her tireless contributions alongside other PDP leaders in the effort to rebrand and strengthen our great Party in the build-up to the 2023 general elections in line with the mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from misrule.

Prof Effah-Attoe’s death has left a huge vacuum in our Party but we take solace in the fact that she lived a devout Christian life, triumphed in her chosen path and left indelible marks in the service of the Nation and humanity.

“The PDP commiserates with her immediate family, the people of Ikun in Biase Local Governnment Area of Cross River State, the Academic Community, the Cross River State Chapter of the PDP and the people of Cross River State.

“Our Party prays to God to grant us all the fortitude to bear the loss; and to the faithful departed, an eternal rest in His bosom.”