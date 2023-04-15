Supplementary election: INEC declares APC’s candidate, Ibrahim Bomai winner of Yobe south senatorial poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the Yobe south senatorial election.

This was made known by INEC’s returning officer in the state, Abacha Meleni, on Saturday morning, April 15.

Bomai polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest rival, Halilu Mazagane of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who obtained 68,885 votes.

Yerima Adamu of ADC polled 652 votes, Jauro Ishaku of Labour Party (LP) polled 471 votes, Isa Musa of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 3,277 votes, while Maisambo Barde of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) secured 448 votes.

Meleni, while declaring the result, said that, “I, Abacha Meleni, returning officer for the Yobe south senatorial district election, held on 15th of April, 2023, that Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and is returned elected.”