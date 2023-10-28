Supreme Court Judgement Paved Way For Tinubu To Deliver Benefits Of Democracy- Niger Delta Minister

By Matthew Ogune Abuja 28 October 2023 | 3:44 pm Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh has said that the decision of the Supreme court to dismiss the case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paved way for him to deliver the benefits of democracy to all Nigerians. Momoh in a statemen in Abuja personally signed by him, said the judgement definitively settles… Hon. Abubakar Momoh Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh has said that the decision of the Supreme court to dismiss the case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paved way for him to deliver the benefits of democracy to all Nigerians. Momoh in a statemen in Abuja personally signed by him, said the judgement definitively settles the legal disputes surrounding the 2023 presidential election. He called on the people of Niger Delta and all Nigerians to join hands and support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its mission to bring prosperity and progress to the nation. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our amiable President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, affirming his success in the February 2023 presidential election. “I commend the President for his leadership thus far and also applaud Nigerians for upholding the rule of law throughout this process. “I trust that our ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will continue to embrace inclusivity and magnanimity in governance under the leadership of Mr. President.” 18 mins ago The Kano State Head of Service, Usman Bala, has denied claims insinuating that he was frustrated by some powerful members of Kwankwasiyya to bow out of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) administration. 