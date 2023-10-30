Suspected Herders Kill 3 Cousins Of Benue Police Spokesperson

By NAN 30 October 2023 | 11:12 am The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the killing of 3 persons at Tse Gamber, Sengev Council Ward in Gwer-West Local Government Area (LGA) by suspected herders. The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the killing of 3 persons at Tse Gamber, Sengev Council Ward in Gwer-West Local Government Area (LGA) by suspected herders. The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi that the victims were her cousins. Anene said that suspected herders launched the unprovoked attack on the villagers on Sunday, killing and destroying properties in the process. She said Tse Gamber, a village in Sengev Council Ward, was a peaceful village whose inhabitants were farmers. “That is my village. Three of my cousins were killed.” she said. 4 mins ago Members of the Sokoto State Chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Monday joined their counterparts nationwide as they embarked on an indefinite strike, shutting down the State House of Assembly complex. 56 mins ago The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the killing of 3 persons at Tse Gamber, Sengev Council Ward in Gwer-West Local Government Area (LGA) by suspected herders. 1 hour ago Former Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu share similar traits with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari over alienation of leaders of the All progressives Congress (APC) on appointment of Ministers and heads of boards of parastatals in the country. 1 hour ago Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked citizens of the state to interrogate the reasons behind the impeachment process allegedly carried out by some lawmakers on Monday morning. The governor, who urged the people to inquire into the motives of such a move, claimed that while he visited the burnt site of the Assembly… 1 hour ago The crisis rocking the Executive arm of government in Rivers State and the state legislature took a new twist early on Monday. As early as 8am, the lawmakers who are perceived loyalists to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, gathered and held a hurried sitting in a committee room. Recall that unknown… 1 hour ago Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has asked citizens of the state to interrogate the reasons behind the impeachment process allegedly carried out by some lawmakers on Monday morning. 1 hour ago A group under the umbrella name of National Rescue Congress has faulted the Supreme Court over its recent judgment on the petitions filed by the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party, Peter Obi, against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as winner of the February 2023, Presidential elections. 2 hours ago A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday further adjourned until Nov. 13 and 30, continuation of trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley charged with cyber crime. 2 hours ago Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has said that his administration initiated measures to cut down the cost of governance to the barest minimum and save money. 2 hours ago The Police command in Ogun says it has arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government.

