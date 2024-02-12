Table, sachet water producers to shut down operations in Enugu

The Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP) in Enugu State has announced plans to shut down water-producing factories due to the high cost of production.

The decision was made after an emergency meeting on February 8, 2024, where members discussed challenges facing the association.

All table water producers, including sachets and pet Bottles, are required to suspend production from Monday February 12 to Thursday February 15, 2024.

The economic challenges include a 500% increase in raw material prices, high electricity tariff, transportation costs, and various fees imposed by state and local governments.

The statement outlined the factors contributing to the decision, including the closure of many factories due to increased production costs.

According to the statement, “This is to enable us to seek a workable solution to the many challenges being faced by our members.

“The current harsh economic situation in the country, especially as it affects materials and other logistics for the production of sachet water in the state, was critically reviewed”.

Starting from February 16, 2024, a bag of Sachet Water (20 sachets) will be sold at N300 to sustain operations and prevent business collapse.

Violators of this pricing resolution will face a fine of N200,000 per truck or driver, enforced by the ATWAP Task Force.

Members have been advised to clean their equipment and surroundings during the factory shutdown.

The task force will conduct inspections to ensure compliance with standard procedures.

The statement appealed for understanding and cooperation from dealers and consumers to help the producers remain in business during this challenging period.