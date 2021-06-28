TAMPAN bans movie producers from working with Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing

The board of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) have warned movie producers against working with blacklisted actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing

“Our local chapters are disciplined. If you look at the number of practitioners that are misbehaving now, you cannot count ten. We’re about to have some black sheep. As soon as we detect them, we will know what to do.

“We have all tiers. We have the local government chapter, in which they have a disciplinary committee, provost. If the LG level cannot get it done, they move to the state with the same officers. They can take it to the national level. If it can’t be handled at that level too, they go to the national executive council. If need be, the board of trustees can come in. We have penalties. Even if the law says you’re free to practice, we can frustrate you out of the industry.”

The board had previously sanctioned Nkechi Blessing, who they have now accused of snobbery. Also, the association handed down a warning to Nkechi and Iyabo at the weekend, while addressing the press in Lagos. Speaking on behalf of member Board of Trustee of the association, veteran actor Prince Jide Kosoko said despite the fact that Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing are not registered members of TAMPAN, the association would not entertain any form of disrespect by both actresses who tried to drag the association in the mud.

Speaking further, Prince Jide Kosoko said the association is aware of the derogatory statements made by Iyabo and Nkechi against the Association and the industry as a whole, noting that they will not take further insults.

“If you think you’re above the law [of TAMPAN], we can get you out in our way. You can quote me. Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo has been suspended — because they are not our member. But we will work against then in this industry. It’s not for them to sink or die. They are our children. If they behave better tomorrow, we will embrace them.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

