Taraba Boat Mishap: Responders Rescue 12 Persons, Recover 17 Bodies

By Charles Akpeji, Jalingo 31 October 2023 | 3:20 am Rescuers, yesterday, recovered 17 bodies while 12 persons were rescued from the Taraba boat mishap. The boat capsized on Saturday with over 100 people, mostly local traders, including women and children returning from Mayorenero fish market… Rescuers, yesterday, recovered 17 bodies while 12 persons were rescued from the Taraba boat mishap. The boat capsized on Saturday with over 100 people, mostly local traders, including women and children returning from Mayorenero fish market in Ardo – Kola Local Council en route Binnari in Karim – Lamido Local Council all in Taraba State. Director of Emergency Services at National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Bashir Garga, said rescue operations are still ongoing. “The boat capsized in the Benue River. So far, 17 bodies have been discovered, while 12 more persons have been rescued,” he said. Garga blamed overloading of the boat by operators as one of the reasons for the resurgence of boat mishaps in the country. Narrating how the incident occurred, a resident of Mayorenero, who pleaded anonymity, said: “The boat was carrying local traders most of whom bought foodstuff, there were motorcycles bought by some of the passengers and other things in the boat. “On Saturday, one body was found while four were discovered on Sunday. One dead body was seen, but while it was being brought out it slipped back into the river and it’s yet to be discovered again.” He said the boat was overloaded with passengers. One of the rescuers, who also corroborated his claim, said: “Immediately they started the journey, it was learnt that the boat was too heavy due to the overload. The driver was informed but did nothing about it. Water waves were strong at the time. “When the boat reached the middle of the river, the engine of the boat ceased. The waves overturned the boat.” Also, spokesperson for the state’s police command, Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the development, yesterday, said the boat took off from Mayoranewo in Ardo-Kola Local council, and was heading to Karim-Lamido when it capsized. He said: “On October 29, at about 6:00a.m., a locally made boat loaded with an unidentified number of passengers left Mayoranewo market in Ardo-Kola Local Council for Karim-Lamido Local Council. “The boat, on reaching Binnari village waterway capsized and all the occupants drowned. “On receipt of the information, the state police command immediately deployed operatives of the marine police to the area, in collaboration with the local divers and fishermen residing at the River Bank.” Meanwhile, the Governor of the State, Agbu Kefas, who described the mishap as tragic, commended the rescue operations, and prayed that such an incident should not occur again. “It’s over 24 hours after a Boat mishap that has claimed 12 lives in Taraba, and I am extremely unhappy. I commend the ongoing ‘search and rescue operations’ for many who are still missing. 