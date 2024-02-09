TCN gives notice of power outage in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a six-hour power outage on Saturday, 10 February, for residents in parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

The outage is necessary for TCN’s maintenance crew to conduct a scheduled annual preventive maintenance on its 132kV line 1 at Gwagwalada and Apo Transmission Substations.

The maintenance, scheduled from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, will result in a power interruption at the 132/33kV Kukwaba Transmission Substation.

Affected areas include Lokogoma, Kabusa Garden, TradeMore, Pyakasa, Aherita, Chika, Games Village, Stadium, Wuye, Utako, Life Camp, and Idu.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s spokesperson, apologized for any inconvenience caused, assuring customers that the power supply would be restored promptly after the maintenance work.

“Power supply will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed as indicated.

“We regret any inconveniences this will cause electricity consumers in the affected areas,” the statement read.

Recall that in December, the TCN Gwagwalada-Kukwaba-Apo 132KV Transmission Line 1, situated in the Abuja axis, fell victim to an attack by suspected vandals.

This incident unfolded during the night when the bulk power supply on the line was intentionally severed.

Consequently, TCN linesmen undertook an early morning investigation, revealing that a section of the transmission line route between Tower 23 and Tower 25 had been subjected to vandalism.