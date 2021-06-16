Tears roll as stadium manager is brutally shot dead in Jos

Following the killing of an Assistant Manager at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, Plateau State, Isah Sheldat popularly known as Sasman Shaldas, by unknown gunmen, friends and family have been thrown into mourning.

Eyewitnesses told PUNCH that the assailants who rode on motorcycles stormed the stadium where Sasman and some friends were sitting and fired gunshots at him.

It was gathered that the stadium manager died instantly after he was shot four times by the gunmen.

Operatives of the Plateau State Police Command who stormed the scene evacuated the corpse of the deceased to the morgue and currently on the trail of the assailants.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, told the publication, “When we heard that there was an incident at the stadium, we quickly deployed our men in the scene. For now, I cannot tell you anything because we are still investigating the incident.”

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn the stadium manager.

“This one pain me, Kai nawa u just posted two hours ago just to hear u are killed in front of ur work place omo. Kai rest in peace,” Shantel Alphonsus wrote.

Kaneng Divine Jos: “Haba Sasman! Mai kamusu? Ur picture keep flashing in my head since the news of ur demise! Our gist of day before yesterday kept playing in my head! Ur blood will not allow ur killers go scot free! Rip Aboki Sasman Shaldas.”

