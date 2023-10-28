Teenager charged for stabbing mother to death, sharing pictures with friends in US

A first-degree murder charge has been brought against, Derek Rosa, a teenager who killed his mother by stabbing her.

The 13-year-old from Hialeah, Florida, is brutally stabbed his mother, Irena Garcia, 39, in her bedroom on Thursday, October 12, while his 14-day-old baby sister lay in a crib next to her.

The police officials found Garcia laying dead with several stab wounds to the neck.

The teenager has been detained in the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation is the facility in the US.

While Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed that a grand jury had officially charged Derek, he added that his father and grandmother represented him by appearing in court on his behalf on Friday, October 27.

Pleas for the teenager were heard in court with his father stating that the incident was out of character.

Derek will remain at the adult prison until the judge reviews the defense’s request to return the 13-year-old to a juvenile prison.

The spokesperson for the Hialeah Police Department, Lieutenant Eddie Rodriguez, stated that the boy called 911 just after 11:30pm to report that he had just killed his mother.

According to the dispatch call, which has been released by police a few days before the first hearing.

He told the dispatcher that he’d taken pictures of his dead mother and sent them to his friends.

”I took pictures and I told my friends about it. Is that bad?”, he said.

It was added that he also said that he was very sad and wanted to shoot himself with a gun.

The police believe the boy had waited until his mother had fallen asleep and then stabbed her multiple times.

However, Derek is an honor student at iMater Charter Middle/High School.

The Lieutenant added that the scene was horrific.

The teenager lived in the apartment with his mother, newborn sister, and his father who works as a truck driver.

Dereck is was alone in the apartment with his baby sister and their mother on Thursday. While his stepfather was away in Georgia at the time.

Other family members were also seen arriving at the apartment after he was taken into custody.

The Police officials stated that his baby sister is now with their grandmother as he will be facing a judge in an arraignment hearing next week.