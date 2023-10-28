TEETH 4 TEETH … With Justin Akpovi-Esade

‘Mrs Ibu’ Vs Actors Guild of Nigeria Who else has been following the ongoing drama between the wife of ailing veteran actor, John Okafor, popularly called Mr. Ibu, Mrs. Stella Maris Okafor and the executive of the Actors Guild of Nigeria? In case you don’t know how it all started, let T4T tell you. Over a week ago, Mr. Ibu appeared in a video pleading for financial support to help offset a backlog of medical bills and treatment of an undisclosed illness. This sparked different reactions from Nigerians. ‘Mrs. Ibu’ came out of the blues to debunk the claim of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, that the body had supported her husband since his health travails began. Mrs. Ibu was responding to a recorded statement made by the guild’s Director of Communications, Ms Kate Henshaw, who was also reacting to claims by some bloggers that the body abandoned the actor. T4T watched Kate Henshaw’s video statement. There was no where in the video that she openly claimed the guild had given Mr. Ibu money. She was so smart that she refused to commit herself. She only said that the body won’t make public what it had done to support the actor, as “that is not the style” of the AGN. Very clever if you asked T4T, but T4T knows, you won’t ask him. Mrs. Ibu said the president of the AGN, Emeka Rollas and his executive are trying to chase clout (whatever that means) with the claim of support for her actor husband. I saw a news alert some minutes ago that Kate Henshaw had replied Mrs. Ibu. The fire and return fire between them do not look like it will end soon, just like the ongoing war between Israel and the ‘terrorist’ organisation, Hamas, in the middle East. So, T4T has these questions to ask: At what point did Emeka Rollas and Kate Henshaw visit Mr. Ibu at the hospital? Before or after the video of Ibu soliciting for help surfaced online? And what did the AGN do (financially) to assist the actor which made Kate Henshaw to run fiam to make her own video countering some people who accused the actors’ body of neglect of Ibu? Mrs. Ibu is the person who should know of any kind of support that will come to her husband and here we have her saying, there was none from the AGN! And Henshaw’s video recorded message did not specify the kind of support the body gave to Mr. Ibu, rather, she was evasive about it. Someone is not telling the truth, and that person is not Mrs. Ibu, and T4T is not saying that Kate Henshaw is lying either. Well, it is refreshing to know that former Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, through his foundation, Bukola Saraki Foundation, has paid the backlog of the actor’s hospital bills and when T4T read the statement, especially the concluding part, it threw open the doors for other “well-meaning individuals and organisations” to come to the actor’s aid. That is to say, Bukola Saraki Foundation only paid the backlog of medical bills. Money for the next and or final stage of the treatment is still hanging. And this brings T4T to these questions yet again: What is the nature of Mr. Ibu’s ailment? Why is the actor, the family hiding the nature of sickness from the public? You just come to the public space laying on an hospital bed and say; “please help me, I am sick. Don’t let them cut off my legs. I need money. I am Mr. Ibu”. And that is all? There is an Urhobo proverb, a very popular one that says: “You don’t hide your nakedness from the person that would wash your corpse when you eventually die.” Mr. Ibu wants public money and he is hiding the nature of his sickness from the public? Is someone trying to raise millions of naira with this sickness? T4T said ‘someone’, he did not say it is Mr. Ibu or his wife or some family members o. Is that ‘someone’ being clever by not revealing the nature of the sickness so that the public will not have an idea of how much it will cost to treat and maybe, it could be an amount just one good samaritan could afford and that would be all, which will close the doors for further donations from others? This is just a random thought, so discard it, because T4T has already done so. In any case, the public would be more comfortable knowing the nature of the sickness and this would encourage donors to come forward. Trust is a scarce commodity in Nigeria and lest we forget, about two years or so ago, this same Mr. Ibu announced himself very ill and T4T watched a video of him claiming to have been healed by one of those popular Daddy G.Os. He was seen in a video running round the pulpit of the pastor to confirm his healing. Did the same sickness rear its (ugly) head again? What is this sickness that seemed to have defied a ‘holy’ cure but now needs a medical solution? Sabinu: Modern Day ‘King Solomon’ COMEDY skit maker, Sabinu has turned himself into a modern day biblical ‘King Solomon’. T4T saw a short video recently where someone (his Personal Assistant no doubt) was helping him to wear his socks as he got ready for a casual football game. That was the first time in T4T’s life that he would see someone wear another a socks, not that the person is physically disabled (or ‘differently abled’ as they are now categorized). Even world best players like Ronaldo and Messi among many others have never been filmed being helped to wear their football boots or socks. T4T strongly doubts if aides help them to put on their socks. Only the biblical King Solomon (or Herod) with many wives, concubines, maids and servants would be bathed and their pants put on them like an aide was putting on Sabinu’s socks for him. Sabinu was so cool with the nauseating exercise and that gave out the fact that it was not a random thing; it happens all the time. And the caption of the video was ‘Loyalty’. So, to Sabinus or the person who made the short video, a sign of loyalty involves helping a boss to wear his socks. Na im be say the PA dey baff Sabinus and brush im teeth too na. Bros Sabinus, in case you don’t know, there is a thin line between ‘loyalty’ and modern day slavery.

