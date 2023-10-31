Thailand To Offer Indian, Taiwanese Tourists Visa-Free Entry

By AFP 31 October 2023 | 8:33 am Thailand will offer visa-free entry to tourists from India and Taiwan, the prime minister announced Tuesday, as the government seeks to rebuild the key tourism sector after it was battered by the pandemic. Travelers arrive at the airport as the Taiwanese government announced a ban for most foreigners entering the island, as part of preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Taoyuan International airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights Thailand will offer visa-free entry to tourists from India and Taiwan, the prime minister announced Tuesday, as the government seeks to rebuild the key tourism sector after it was battered by the pandemic. Indian and Taiwanese visitors will be entitled to stay for up to 30 days under the six-month trial, which will start next month. Thailand’s tourism sector accounts for almost 20 percent of overall GDP, but it has struggled to get back on its feet since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will provide visa-free entry to India and Taiwan because a lot of their people like to travel to Thailand,” Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting. Until now, tourists from India and Taiwan have had to apply for a 15-day visa-on-arrival at immigration checkpoints, presenting a bank statement and proof of accommodation. The move comes after the government opened a similar visa-free scheme for Chinese tourists in September. Government spokesman Chai Watcharong said authorities hoped the scheme would attract 1.4 million extra tourists, generating an additional 55 billion baht ($1.5 billion) in income. About 1.2 million Indians visited Thailand in the first nine months of 2023 according to tourism ministry data — the fourth highest number after Malaysia, China and South Korea. Srettha, who took power in August following months of political wrangling after a May election, has said boosting the tourism sector and stimulating the economy are among his top priorities. NOW The 19th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) took place on Sunday, October 29, and it was a memorable night for attendees and winners. The event was hosted at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, with hosts Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson. Notable winners included Tobi Bakre and Nse Ikpe Etim from Nigeria,… 32 mins ago President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate president Bukola Saraki have paid tribute to the late constitutional lawyer Professor Ben Nwabueze. The family of the former Minister of Education confirmed his death with Nwabueze who hailed from Atani in the Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State said to have… 1 hour ago Indonesian counter-terrorism police have arrested dozens of militants from groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State over suspected plots targeting next year’s presidential election, an official said Tuesday. 1 hour ago Three people died after days of heavy rain in central and north Vietnam that flooded homes and submerged roads, disaster management authorities said Tuesday. 1 hour ago Australia decided on Tuesday against bidding for the 2034 men’s football World Cup, paving the way for Saudi Arabia to host the event. 1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Camilla began a state visit to Kenya on Tuesday, facing widespread calls for an apology over Britain’s bloody colonial past. 1 hour ago Thailand will offer visa-free entry to tourists from India and Taiwan, the prime minister announced Tuesday, as the government seeks to rebuild the key tourism sector after it was battered by the pandemic. 1 hour ago Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stall further release of local governments’ monthly allocation to the state. This is as the party also passed a vote-of-no-confidence on the state electoral commission (KWSIEC), alleging its members of partisanship. The PDP state chairman, Babatunde Mohammed, at a press conference… 1 hour ago Canada on Monday banned popular Chinese messaging app WeChat and Russian platform Kaspersky from government smartphones and other mobile devices, citing privacy and security risks. 1 hour ago Bangladeshi police clashed on Tuesday with thousands of garment workers demanding better wages for the clothing they make for major Western brands, a day after similar protests left at least two people dead.

Related