Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, is set to star in and co-create an HBO drama series titled ‘The Idol’ from ‘Euphoria’ creator, Sam Levinson. The series is set to follow a singer in Los Angeles who begins an illicit romance with a nightlife owner who is the secret leader of an underground cult according to […]

The post The Weeknd To Star In And Co-Create HBO Drama Series ‘The Idol’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

