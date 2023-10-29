Third Mainland Bridge to be closed again for 3-months repair work

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said that a comprehensive rehabilitation of the 11.8-kilometer Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State would begin on November 1 and would last for three months.

Apart from inspecting the under deck, lagoon sections of the Third Mainland Bridge with a team of engineers, directors of the Federal Ministry of Works, Umahi also inspected the lagoon sections of the Third Mainland, Carter, Independence, and Falomo Bridges.

He also inspected the deteriorating Marina shoreline, the failing portions of the Five Cowries Bridge located inside Zone Two Police Headquarters in Onikan, Ijora Bridge, and Marina Bridge in Apapa.

He said the entire stretch of the Third Mainland Bridge would undergo total resurfacing with minimal discomfort to road users, and the repairs would be carried out by midnight during the weekend.

He stated that he inspected the top surface of the bridge on Friday before embarking on an inspection of the Lagoon portions.

He noted that patching various sections of the top surface of the bridge had led to undulating surfacing, saying it was not healthy for its safety, hence the need to remove and relay the entire asphaltic covering.

Umahi said, “We are going to mill out the excess asphalt and retain only two millimetres.

Speaking further, the minister stated that the proposed maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge was the first phase meant to secure the integrity as well as aesthetics of the upper deck components of the bridge.

He explained that the maintenance of the aesthetics would include the replacement of the railings and the installation of solar-powered lights and CCTV cameras for optimal bridge security.

He, however, assured that the three-month maintenance work would be without discomfort to motorists, saying, it would take place between midnight and 4.00 a.m. and during weekends.

He disclosed also that more than one contractor would be engaged due to the emergency nature of the work, which would end in Phase Four; which will entail the repairs of deflected slabs, bearings, piers, and pile caps.

He stressed that most bridges were about 60 years old and had outlived their design lifespan, hence the need for constant rehabilitation.

Umahi, who is a civil engineer, said the Marina Shoreline had deteriorated and was threatening the foundation of some parts of the Blue Rail Line, hence the need for urgent protection that had begun.

“Marina shoreline is gone,” he said.

The minister warned that henceforth a 10-year maintenance responsibility would be attached to projects for contractors to bear repair costs within the period if the road failed.

He added that contractors who constructed roads that failed within two years risked jail terms in line with global practices to curb shoddy constructions.

The Third Mainland Bridge was earlier closed for 24-hour repairs from midnight on October 21 to midnight on October 22 for emergency resurfacing of some bad portions

The Bridge was closed for repairs only a week ago.