Tinubu And Buhari Alike Over Alleged Alienation Of APC Leaders On Choice Of Appointees, Alleges Lukman

Former Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu share similar traits with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari over alienation of leaders of the All progressives Congress (APC) on appointment of Ministers and heads of boards of parastatals in the country. Lukman in a piece titled “Nigerian Politics of Morbid Desire for Naked Power”, urged the President to undertake the ‘moral and spiritual reconstruction’ as proposed by one of the founding fathers of the country, Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Expressing the fear that the APC would be rendered prostrate under President Tinubu led administration, he reiterated the call for the restoration of orderliness in the party. He claimed that disloyal leaders of the APC have not only gone unpunished, but that there are also many allegations of some of these recalcitrant appointees being reappointed in the President Asiwaju Tinubu’s government. Lukman claimed that the orientation, attributes, and behavioural patterns of President Asiwaju Tinubu’s government is virtually the same with both APC as a political party and leaders of the party had little or no say in the two governments. “Appointments into positions in governments were or are practically carried out exclusively without consulting either the party organs or leaders of the party both during the tenure of former President Buhari and currently under President Asiwaju Tinubu,” he claimed. “Criteria and qualifications for appointments were or are known only to the two leaders and their close associates. Consequently, party leaders and members became orphans, perhaps worse than when they were in opposition parties.” Lukman who was APC’s National Vice Chairman North West however acknowledged that the distinction is that in the case of the current President Tinubu’s government, steps are being taken to replace all heads of Federal Government Agencies which is a complete departure from what obtained under former President Buhari whereby most heads of Federal Government Agencies appointed by PDP Government of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He added: “Like during the tenure of former President Buhari, absence of input by organs of the APC in the decisions of current President Asiwaju is producing the undesirable consequences of loyal APC supporters heading some of the Federal Government Agencies being arbitrarily removed even before the end of their tenure. “Organs of the APC, since the 2015 electoral victory, never function as provided by the APC constitution. As a result, Article 13.3A(vii) of the APC constitution, which requires the National Executive Committee of the APC to ‘Examine the actions taken or legislation proposed or passed by any Government, Legislative House or Local Government Area/Area Council and determine what further actions the Party should take’ is rendered idle. Inability to make organs of the party functional and through the meetings of organs hold elected leaders accountable further entrenched the reality of ‘morbid desire for naked power’, which is very disturbing. ” Sadly, there seems to be attempts by some people in the current President Asiwaju Tinubu’s government and their supporters to explain this worrisome reality with reference to how bad former President Buhari’s government had destroyed the country. “This is centrally about strengthening mechanism for holding all elected leaders accountable. Absence of this is making President Asiwaju Tinubu’s government to function epileptically. This moment, it is taking excellent initiative strengthening the confidence of Nigerians that it will Renew the Hopes of Nigerians, the next moment, it is producing completely contradictory results eroding all existing expectations. “Honest acknowledgement of shortcomings should at the same time recognise the achievements recorded during the tenure of former President Buhari. Once, as party leaders and members, we allow people in the current government of President Asiwaju Tinubu and their supporters to dishonestly explain their ‘morbid desire for naked power’ based on which they are not disposed to allowing structures of the APC to function as provided in the party’s constitution, ability of the President Asiwaju Tinubu’s government to undertake ‘moral and spiritual reconstruction’ as proposed by late Chief Awolowo would be enfeebled. Once that is the case, the promise of Renewed Hope, which was our campaign promise will be an empty slogan. “APC leaders and members, as part of the demonstration of commitment to ensure that President Asiwaju Tinubu succeed in Renewing the Hope of Nigerians should support the campaign to reopen new chapter of political negotiations in APC with the objective of restoring constitutional order and returning the APC to its founding vision. Restoring constitutional order and returning the APC to its founding vision should be oriented to achieve ‘moral and spiritual reconstruction’ of Nigerian politics, which was the dream of late Chief Awolowo as far back as more than four decades ago. ” If late Chief Awolowo was the ‘best President’ Nigeria never had, why should his claimed political disciple in the person of President Asiwaju Tinubu fail to achieve his dream? Why should President Asiwaju Tinubu allow ‘morbid desire for naked power’ to take over his government?” “Specifically, reopening new chapter of political negotiations in the country should be about exerting pressure on the APC under the leadership of President Asiwaju Tinubu to retore constitutional order and return APC to its founding vision, which is about ‘moral and spiritual reconstruction’ of Nigerian politics.”

Related