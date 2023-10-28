Tinubu Appoints Olaopa Chairman Federal Civil Service Commission

…Chairman, 11 other members to resume Nov. 30 President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Prof. Tunji Olaopa as Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, subject to the confirmation of the Senate.He also appointed 11 others to direct the affairs of the country’s civil service with effect from November 30, 2023.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday titled ‘President Tinubu appoints new Federal Civil Service Commission leadership team.’The 11 others include members representing Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba, Dr. Daudu Jalo, Gekpe Isu (Akwa Ibom and Cross River), Dr. Chamberlain Nwele (Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu), Rufus Godwins (Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa), Dr. Adamu Hussein ( Niger and the FCT) and Aminu Nabegu (Jigawa and Kano). Others are Hindatu Abdullahi (Kaduna and Katsina), Shehu Aliyu (Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara), Odekunle Aduke (Kogi and Kwara), Jide Jimoh (Lagos and Ogun) and Dr. Festus Oyebade (Osun and Oyo). “Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of the tenure of the current Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman and membership on November 29, 2023,” Ngelale noted. The President said he expects the new FCSC leadership to “competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitisation of the Federal Bureaucracy” to enable, and not stifle, growth. He also expressed hope that the leaders would attract private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration. Olaopa, born December 20, 1959, hails from Aáwé, Oyo State. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science, from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State in 1984. In 1987, he bagged a Master’s degree from the same course in the same institution. Moving higher in his education achievements, Olaopa, in 2006, got a Doctorate degree in Public Administration from the Commonwealth Open University, United Kingdom. Olaopa is a seasoned Public Administrator, Political Scientist and Author. He served as the Chief Research Officer, Policy Analyst and Speech Writer at the State House, Abuja, in 1988. He was also the Coordinator, Education Sector Analysis and Head, Policy Division, Office of the Minister in the Federal Ministry of Education. He was the Director of Programmes, Bureau of Public Service Reforms. Olaopa also held the post of the Special Assistant on Reforms to the Head of Service of Nigeria on Public Service Reforms. In his professional career, Olaopa served as the Director, External Linkages and Reforms Department, Office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. The new FCSC chairman was the Director, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Department, Bureau of Public Service Reforms. Along the line, Olaopa became the Permanent Secretary of several government agencies including the Nigerian Civil Service, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the Federal Ministry of Communications Technology. Following his retirement from the civil service, Olaopa established the Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy in 2016. In 2018, Olaopa was conferred a professorship in Public Policy at the Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State. Olaopa received the National Productivity Award in 2015, and the Thabo Mbeki Award for Public Service and Scholarship in 2018.

