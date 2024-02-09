Tinubu approves, signs amended electricity act bill into law

President Bola Tinubu has officially approved the Electricity Act Amendment Bill, 2024.

This marks a significant step towards addressing developmental and environmental concerns in host communities.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made the announcement on Friday, February 9.

The amended bill mandates power generating companies (GENCOs) to allocate five percent of their actual annual operating expenditures from the previous year for the development of host communities.

This financial commitment aims to foster infrastructure development and address the unique needs of these communities.

Ngelale highlighted a crucial aspect of the bill, stating,

“The funds designated for the development of host communities will be entrusted to a reputable Trustee/Manager, jointly appointed by the respective GENCO and their host community. This ensures transparent and accountable utilization of the allocated resources for community advancement.

Sponsored by Honourable Babajimi Benson, representing the Ikorodu federal constituency of Lagos State, the bill successfully passed through the House of Representatives on July 27, 2023, and the Senate on November 14, 2023.

Host communities, particularly the communities around the Egbin Thermal Power Station in Ikorodu Federal Constituency, will get 5% of the actual annual operating expenditure for the preceding financial year from the various power generation companies in Nigeria (GENCOs) operating within their community.