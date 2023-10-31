Tinubu, Atiku, Saraki Mourn Nwabueze

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate president Bukola Saraki have paid tribute to the late constitutional lawyer Professor Ben Nwabueze. The family of the former Minister of Education confirmed his death with Nwabueze who hailed from Atani in the Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State said to have died on Sunday at the age of 92. President Tinubu on Monday in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, described the death of the outstanding lawyer Nwabueze as a profound loss to Nigeria as a country. “Prof. B.O. Nwabueze’s contribution to the precedents and principles of the nation’s constitution is notable. His involvement in the drafting of the 1979 constitution is a legacy that stands him out as well as his outstanding contributions to the legal profession at large,” Tinubu said. Tinubu asked his family, the good people of Anambra State, and Nigerians in general to take solace in the worthy legacy that the late Prof Nwabueze left behind and prayed that God Almighty grant his gentle soul eternal rest. Atiku said the news of the passing of Nwabueze comes across as a rude shock as he and the late Professor shared a refreshing bond. “He was a fine scholar who carried himself with excellence and had an avuncular mien,” the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 election said. “Notably, he served as the Chairman of the Igbo Leaders of Thought, a role that further underscored his dedication and commitment to his people and the nation at large.” He said that through the enterprise of his intellectual acumen, Professor Nwabueze has added appreciable benefits to the growth of constitutionalism not just in Nigeria but globally. Atiku stated that he feels very proud to describe the late Professor Ben Nwabueze as his kindred spirit. “On behalf of my family and team, I express my condolences and adulations to his immediate family, the Ndi Igbo people, and also the people and government of Anambra State for the loss of their patriarch and for gifting the country with such a resourceful mind,” he said. “It is my prayer that his adorable soul rests in eternal peace.” Saraki, a former governor of Kwara state said Professor Nwabueze was a lifelong champion of justice and democracy. He said the late lawyer was a fearless advocate for the rule of law and a staunch critic of corruption with his writings having had a profound impact on the development of the Nigerian constitutional law. “Today, my family and I join the entire nation in mourning Professor Nwabueze’s passing. His legacy will continue to inspire us all to work for a more just and equitable society,” Saraki said. “I extend my deepest condolences to the family he left behind, the legal community, and to the Igbo nation.”

