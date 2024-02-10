Tinubu attends NDA 60th anniversary in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has left Abuja to attend the concluding event of a week-long series commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.

This was revealed in a statement from the State House media office on Saturday morning stated.

“President Bola Tinubu departs to attend NDA Anniversary in Kaduna,” the statement read.

On February 5, the Academy revealed an emblem and crest marking 60 years since its establishment, as part of celebrations for its Diamond Jubilee, which began three days earlier at the NDA Auditorium, Afaka.

Attendees included NDA alumni, former Commandants, current and retired military officers, members of other security and paramilitary agencies, and representatives from various institutions. Major General Rabiu Aliyu (retd.), a member of the inaugural Regular Course 1 of 1964, served as the Special Guest of Honour.

Looking at the contemporary security challenges in the country and around the world, the SGOH urged the Commandant NDA, Major General JO Ochai, to continue the good work of producing officers with integrity and discipline,for which NDA is globally renowned.

Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja later the same day, before heading to Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast, to witness the Nigeria vs Côte d’Ivoire face-off in the AFCON final.