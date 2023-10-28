Tinubu Felicitates Oba Of Lagos @ 80

By NAN 28 October 2023 | 1:56 pm President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday felicitated with his long-time ally, friend, and confidant, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, on his 80th birthday. Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom and knowledge. The president also said that the… President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday felicitated with his long-time ally, friend, and confidant, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, on his 80th birthday. Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom and knowledge. The president also said that the traditional ruler was a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos. “Oba Akiolu and I have come a long way. He is my confidant. He is a dear friend I hold in high esteem for his integrity, honour, and forthrightness. “He is always generous with his wise counsel and always willing to offer his fatherly guidance. Baba is a defender of the truth and his people. “My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos.” Tinubu thanked the Eleko of Eko for his unceasing prayers and support, recalling his interventions over the years, even in trying times. “Today, I celebrate an extraordinary monarch whose wit and foresight are peerless. “May His Majesty live long, and may his reign on the throne of his fathers continue to be prosperous,” Tinubu prayed. The president further said that the Oba of Lagos was a monarch of many achievements. “He rose to the pinnacle of his professional career, retiring as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police. The Oba is a fellow of the Nigerian Law School." We’ll deliver en bloc for Ododo – Ebira indigenes promise . We’ve put final nail on opposition’s aspirations – Audu, Campaign DG . Ododo is competence personified, best man for the job – Gov Bello The people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Saturday, trooped out, massively, from all corners of the zone to… 1 day ago Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh has said that the decision of the Supreme court to dismiss the case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paved way for him to deliver the benefits of democracy to all Nigerians. Momoh in a statemen in Abuja personally signed by him, said the judgement definitively settles… 1 day ago Stakeholders under the federal government school feeding program, have called for unified efforts to end hunger, especially among children. National Project Manager of the Renewed Hope National Home Grown School Feeding and the End Hunger Programme, ((RH-NHGSFEHP), Anjor Obande, said government is ready to partner with the Global Alliance for Improve Nutrition, (GAIN), to introduce… 1 day ago President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday felicitated with his long-time ally, friend, and confidant, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, on his 80th birthday. Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom and knowledge. The president also said that the… 1 day ago Lagos State Government reopened Alaba International Market and some markets at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, on Saturday. Government shut the markets earlier because of improper waste management and other environmental infractions. Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said the markets were reopened after the environmental issues had been addressed. Wahab… 1 day ago Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, has assured members of staff that the Federal Government was aware of their dedication to work and service. Adeyemo gave the assurance on Friday during the grand finale of the LUTH Week 2023 with the theme: “Leadership and Visioning… 1 day ago Heavy fighting between rebels and the Myanmar military stretched into a second day near the country’s northern border with China, armed groups said Saturday. Myanmar’s junta seized power in a February 2021 coup that sparked renewed fighting with powerful ethnic rebel groups in northern Shan state. An alliance of ethnic rebel groups launched coordinated attacks…

