Tinubu government plans monumental development in the South-South region- Johnbull

The Niger Delta, a region rich in natural resources, has long been marked by complex socio-economic and environmental challenges.

Stretching across all six states of the South-South geopolitical zone, as well as Ondo state from the South West together with Abia and Imo states in the South East, the region is rich in natural resources.

Historically, the Niger Delta has been a focal point for oil exploration, that has attracted both national and international interests.

However, the exploitation of oil resources has often come at the expense of local communities, leading to environmental degradation, social unrest, and economic marginalization.

It was amidst these challenges that the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was established in the year 2000, with the primary objective of fostering sustainable development in the region.

The commission was tasked with executing projects and initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and socio-economic well-being in the area.

Over the years, however, the effectiveness of the NDDC has been called into question, with allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and inefficiency tarnishing its reputation. This has hindered the commission’s ability to deliver on its mandate and address the pressing needs of the Niger Delta communities.

In light of these longstanding challenges, Gift Johnbull, the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement for the South-South, has unveiled a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing the region’s issues and driving development forward.

In an exclusive interview with The Street Journal on Friday, February 9, 2024, Johnbull emphasized the importance of understanding the historical genesis and context of the Niger Delta crisis.

Drawing on her extensive background as a Special Adviser to the former governor of Delta State, she highlighted the miscommunication between stakeholders in the oil exploration sector as a key driver of conflict in the region.

“From reading history and proper understanding, it was just a simple miscommunication from the host, residents in the community, and investors that came into the region,” Johnbull said.

Speaking on how Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, by the previous government would have helped in mitigating the adverse effects of oil exploration in the region, she said, “I wouldn’t say the previous government failed but I have come to understand that the government is about the people and the government wouldn’t want history to repeat itself as the President (Bola Tinubu) has created the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement for the South-South.

“He created this office to be a bridge between the people and the president. The communication line becomes shorter with relaying every information from the people to the president.”

Johnbull articulated the government’s commitment to holding International Oil Companies, IOCs, accountable for environmental cleanup and fulfilling their Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, obligations to impacted communities.

“There are so many IOCs, because when people talk about the crisis it balls down to the oil exploration,” she emphasized.

The SSA to the President stressed ongoing efforts to ensure adherence to stringent environmental standards and mitigation measures for the adverse effects of oil operations.

Addressing concerns about the functionality of the NDDC, Johnbull provided reassurance that the commission remains operational. She affirmed her office’s active engagement in overseeing projects to ensure tangible benefits for grassroots communities, while also emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability within the commission.

“The NDDC is still on and functioning at 100 percent. Part of what my office will do as directed by the president is to maintain peace, ensure that the program and project the commission is doing is felt and experienced by the grassroots region,” she said.

“My office will also serve as a bridge between the government and the people inclusive of the NDDC.”

In addressing security challenges, Johnbull outlined a holistic approach informed by her background in security administration. She reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to fostering national unity and combating tribalism while promoting inclusivity and social cohesion in the Niger Delta region.

“After I was required to take a course on security administration in the Nigeria Defense Academy, NDA, I believe the president is on top of the matter as relevant stakeholders are in place to ensure that communities and villages are safe as security handling security needs a holistic approach,” the Presidential aide said.

Speaking on the issue of expressions by the people in the region, claiming being marginalized, she explained, “What we do is ‘listen and revert to the presidency’.

“Because of my office, I become the bridge between the people and the President because the government has given opportunity to the young and women who serve as representatives in government.

“I must say it is a collective effort as we work to develop everywhere.”

Looking to the future, Johnbull articulated her vision for empowering women and youth in the South-South region through innovative policies and collaborative initiatives. She underscored the importance of accountability in addressing issues such as oil spillage and corruption within government agencies, reaffirming the government’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of governance.

Concluding, Johnbull called for patience and solidarity from Nigerians, assuring them of the government’s resolute commitment to fulfilling its promises. She appealed to the South-South populace to unite with President Tinubu in forging a brighter and more prosperous future for Nigeria, signaling a new era of engagement and development in the region.