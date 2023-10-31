Tinubu Urges Police To Stop Corruption To Earn Citizen’s Trust

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged officers and men of the police to eschew corruption and high-handedness in order to gain the trust and confidence of Nigerians. The President gave the charge today at the Conference and Retreat for Commissioners of Police and above at Owerri, Imo State. The presdent urged the IGP and his officers to set highest standard of conduct and lead by example. The president was represented at the event by the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam. According to the president, “I want to emphasize the importance of professional ethics and integrity. As senior officers and leaders, you must set the highest standards of conduct and lead by example. “Upholding the principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability is paramount to winning the trust and confidence of the Nigerian people. Let us work together to eliminate corruption and misconduct within our ranks and build a police force that is respected and admired.” He added: “This retreat marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our nation’s police force. It provides us with a valuable opportunity to reflect on our achievements, discuss the challenges we face, and chart a course for the future. As leaders within the Nigerian Police Force, your dedication, commitment, and unwavering service to our great nation deserve our utmost appreciation. “Law enforcement is an essential pillar of any society, and our responsibility as police officers is to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of our citizens. We face numerous challenges in carrying out this noble task, ranging from organized crime and terrorism to cyber threats and communal conflicts. “However, I firmly believe that with the right strategies, resources, and determination, we can overcome these challenges and build a safer Nigeria for all. “This retreat serves as a platform for us to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and learn from each other’s experiences. Let us seize this opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made so far and identify areas where we can further improve. “We must address issues such as capacity building, professional ethics, community engagement, and the use of technology to enhance our policing methods. In this era of rapid technological advancements, we must embrace innovation and leverage digital tools to enhance our effectiveness. “Technology can assist us in crime prevention, intelligence gathering, and the investigation of complex cases. Therefore, I urge you all to explore and adopt cutting-edge technologies that can support our mission of maintaining law and order. “Furthermore, community engagement is crucial in bridging the gap between the police and the public. We must strive to build trust, foster positive relationships, and actively involve local communities in our efforts to fight crime. By working hand in hand with the people we serve, we can create a safer environment and promote a sense of ownership and responsibility for security.” Addressing partiicipants, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun said noted that the cardinal focus of his police administration is improving the capability of officers, standardising service delivery viz-a-viz driving transformative agenda, embracing the principles of transparency, accountability, and professionalism while upholding the rights of citizens and attending to the welfare of officers. According to him, “Upon assumption of office as the Inspector-General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I immediately outlined strategic and pragmatic measures to be taken to reposition the Force in line with Mr. President’s determination to reform and strengthen the nation’s security architecture. “The cardinal focus of this new police administration is improving the capability of officers, standardising service delivery viz-a-viz driving transformative agenda, embracing the principles of transparency, accountability, and professionalism while upholding the rights of citizens and attending to the welfare of our officers. “The Police Force under my watch is poised to confront head on the menace of violent crimes in our country, restore calm to troubled areas and engender an atmosphere of peace, safety and security which will promote national economic growth and prosperity. “The establishment of a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), a standby team of specially trained officers to rapidly intervene in major incidents which was immediately announced on my assumption of office is considered immediate priority in this effort. “The Squad will be deployed in each command to deal with the state’s salient security challenges. Concrete steps have already been taken to facilitate the smooth take-off of the SIS in Ten (10) pilot states, already identified based on the recent violent crime assessment carried out in all the Thirty-six (36) states of the federation and the FCT, while the other 27 states will immediately follow. “I wish to express gratitude to Mr. President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his kind approval for the specialised training (starting next month) of the initial team of instructors for the SIS. Thank you, Mr President. “The Force recognises that good attitudinal and professional conduct of our officers are central to attaining the ideals we have chosen to embrace as the lead agency in Nigeria’s internal security. The Nigeria Police Force is conscious of the fact that in our duty to secure society and restore peace and public order, are our indispensable partners. “The Force is determined to further refine the perception of our officers to the essential concepts of human rights, the rule of law, and citizen-focused policing. Consequently, a specially packaged reorientation programme for officers has commenced. Furthermore, it has been directed that a renewed emphasis should be placed on psychological and attitudinal training for all new recruits at police training schools and colleges.” The host, Governor Uzodinma noted that there was every need to fortify our policemen and women with additional high technology driven amphibious skills in air and marine policing. According to him, “This will equip them to effectively combat such major threats to our internal security, such as crude oil theft, cyber crime, and unbridled banditry. As we all know, these are real modern- day existential threats to our nationhood.”

