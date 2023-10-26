Tinubu Victory: Ganduje Lauds Supreme Court, Urges Atiku, Obi To Wait Till 2031 To Pursue Presidential Aspiration

The National chairman of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the supreme court decision which upheld the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election Reacting to the verdict of the apex court, Ganduje called on the presidential candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to allow Tinubu to complete his two-term tenure in 2031 before vying for the exalted seat of the country. Ganduje said the judgment has laid to rest all claims by the opposition political parties that the votes at the presidential poll were manipulated in favour of President Tinubu. Ganduje remarked that the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict would now pave the way for President Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the Renewed Hope mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians. Ganduje called on the presidential candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to bury their hatchets and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development. “Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law. “This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031,” he noted. Ganduje thereby called on Nigerians, irrespective of political leaning, to rally around the President to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and move the country on the path of sustainable progress.

