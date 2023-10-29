Tinubu’s Government Is Development Driven, Says NASENI Boss

… as FG empowers 500 Imo youths, indigent women Chief Executive Officer of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu will open up opportunities for socio-economic development of the country. He said President Tinubu will remain committed in delivering his 8-point Renewed Hope Agenda, which according to him, idenfies crucial sectors for economic development. Halilu stated this at the closing ceremony of the youths training and empowerment programme on electrical installation and maintenance, held in Owerri, weekend. He disclosed that the training cum capacity building programme, through the unwavering support of President Tinubu was organised to continously drive the development of science, technology, engineering and innovation in Nigeria and as well, transform the lives of youths in Imo State by equipping them with the skills. He charged the 200 beneficiaries of the programme to put the acquired skills to diligent use, adding, “now that you have acquired these new skills, you now have in your hands the power to create economic opportunities for yourselves and even for others.” He said, “the President’s focus on job creation and youth empowerment aligns perfectly with the goals of this programme. As a Federal agency, NASENI remains steadfast in its commitment to realizing this agenda and renewing hope and opportunity for all Nigerians. “In the 21st century, the significance and value of technical and vocational skills cannot be overemphasized, especially in a developing country like ours. The economic opportunities are limitless, for those who realize the value and commit themselves to learning and re-learning.” Aside the 200 trained Imo youths, NASENI also donated ‘305 Save 80 Energy Stoves’ to 305 vulnerable women in the state which Mr. Halilu said was, “designed with the aims of improving their livelihoods and contribute to a sustainable and energy-efficient future.” In his remark, the Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma appreciated the FG and NASENI for the initiative and urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate gesture by continually supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC government both at the state and the Federal level for more dividends of democracy. He said, “Let me emphasize to the beneficiaries that this is a lifetime opportunity that should not be toy with. By availing you of this training, you are being encouraged to be financially responsible and independent. How you manage this opportunity giving to you, will determine your destination in life. “My own pledge is that we will continue to do all that is possible to help Imo youths have headstart in life. And for the women, in addition to the money, NASENI will give to you, Imo State Government will top it up.” “As we go into election in two weeks time, I want you and all Imo people to conduct yourself while exercising your franchise. Don’t disrupt the election and do not engage in any form of violence. I also expect you to make me proud in such a way that this largesse you have received today will be a continuum.” Uzodimma admonished. Kenneth Ogbonna, Ekene Ihuoma, Nneka Chukwueke among other beneficiaries who spoke to The Guardian expressed joy over the gesture and lauded FG for the initiative.

