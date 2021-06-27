Tonto Dikeh finds love again, meet her new man (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is in love and she can’t hide it.

The actress is currently in a relationship with Prince Kpokpogri, a Delta state born activist and chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

Kpokpogri is responsible for her changed persona and her latest inroads into the political arena.

Tonto had taken to her social media page to celebrate the love of her life without revealing his identity. She wrote, “Happy birthday to THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. I hope you get everything your heart desires, because that’s exactly what you’ve given me.

“You are twice as sweet as any birthday cake.

You make every day feel like my birthday, except I don’t need to blow out any candles because my wish already came true. Your smile is cause for celebration. Your love is the most precious gift in the world. Your kisses could light a thousand birthday candles.

“I wanted to give you all my love for your birthday, but there’s no box big enough to hold it. Besides, it’s already yours. Happy Birthday to A man who MAKES LIFE ITSELF FEEL LIKE A SPECIAL OCCASION.

“I LOVE YOU BABY. GOD BLESS YOU MY WORLD. I CELEBRATE YOU SIR.”

In another post, she wrote, “Happy birthday to you My BABY. You’ve shown me that love is best presented as true as they come,you put a spring In my steps.

“Falling in love with you is like the wildest roller coaster ride. Because of you, I have gotten to appreciate the finer things in life. Thank you for making me a better woman.

“I pray that the kisses I blow transform into thousands of wishes come true and into fulfilled dreams and aspirations.

“Thank you for bringing immense joy and happiness to me as a woman. My biggest kisses and tightest hugs are reserved for you today.

“THANK YOU FOR CHANGING ME TO THE WOMAN I AM TODAY. GOD BLESS YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY WORLD. HAVE A BLESSED DAY, MY OGA AT THE TOP.”

However, to end the lingering suspense, Ossai Ovie Success, the media aide to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, took to his social media accounts to celebrate Prince Kpokpogri on his birthday today and then revealed that he’s the new man in Tonto’s life.

On his social media page, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to @kpokpogri Prince. THE LOVE OF @tontolet TONTO W. C. DIKEH LIFE. As you Celebrate today, May God Almighty be with you always. Congratulations.”

Tonto Dikeh was previously married to Olakunle Churchill. They got married in 2015 and ended it two years later due to allegations of domestic violence, lying, infidelity etc. The marriage produced a son, King Andre Omodayo.

Churchill has since remarried to actress, Rosy Meurer whom Tonto accused of sleeping with her husband wile they were still married. Olakunle and Rosy recently welcomed a son together.

