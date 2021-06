Multi-talented Nigerian musician, Anthony Nwalu, also known by his stage name, Tony Peey (formerly Tony P), has released his anticipated Extended Playlist (EP) titled ‘On Ma Way’. The Afro-pop and Afro-life singer whose songs are always harmonious and rhythmic drops ‘On Ma Way’ EP to mark his return into the Nigerian Music Industry after a […]

