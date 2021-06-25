Top PDP Senator, Nwaoboshi decamps to APC one week after suspension

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senator was proudly welcomed to the APC by President Muhammadu Buhari during a reception in Aso Rock on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Nwaoboshi who is a representative of Delta North Senatorial District, Delta State, was presented to Buhari and National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Deputy Senate President said Senator Nwaoboshi’s decision to join the APC clearly shows that the effort of the CECPC was yielding fruit.

A presidential media aide, Garba Shehu in a statement on Friday said the Senator was warmly welcomed by party members.

Daily Trust reports that in attendance were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors, and members of the caretaker committee.

Buhari also received a report of the Caretaker Committee presented by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

This development comes after the Delta PDP suspended Nwaoboshi for anti-party activities earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC has secured another extension until such a time that it can conduct the party’s national convention.

It would be recalled that the Caretaker Committee which was inaugurated on June 25, 2020, for six months after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) had its tenure extended for another six months in December 2020 by an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.