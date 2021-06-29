Toyota opens assembly plant in Ghana

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 29 June, commissioned a Toyota vehicle assembly plant in the country, the Daily Graphic of Ghana reported.

The assembly plant by the Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Company Limited is located in the Freezones Enclave in Tema. The plant is to assembly Toyota Hilux pick-up and other sedans.

President Akufo-Addo commissioning the plant said it will help make the acquisition of new vehicles by Ghanaians more affordable as well as enable public sector workers to be able to afford and purchase locally assembled vehicles.

“Government will continue to create the enabling environment to boost the profitability of the emerging automobile sector in Ghana,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Trade and Industry is working with other state institutions such as the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) and the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Developing Corporation to develop locally, the required raw material value chains to free the manufacturing sector of the automobile industry.

This development is coming few months after Hyundai and Kia concluded plans to set up an assembly plant in Ghana by 2022.

Seems like more foreign companies are shunning Nigeria in favour of Ghana.

Also, following its move to Ghana, Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey had cited a number of human rights-related reasons for the choice of Ghana over Nigeria.

