Traders laud Lagos govt decision to reopen Alaba International, Trade Fair markets

Traders in Lagos State have applauded the state government for the reopening of the Alaba International Market and some markets at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo area of the state.

The state government had shut the markets earlier as a result of improper waste management and other environmental infractions.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in the state, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that the markets were reopened after the environmental issues were addressed.

Wahab, while debunking insinuations in some quarters that political motives accounted for the closure of the markets, stressed that the step was taken to ensure clean and healthy environment around business facilities.

The commissioner said, “I state emphatically that the closure of those markets had no ethnic or political motives as it was done to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability for the good of all residents.

“The decision to reopen the markets followed rigorous assessment and implementation of stringent environmental standards.

“These standards were set to guarantee that businesses in the state operate in a manner that is not detrimental to the environment and the well-being of the people.’’

He laid more emphasis on the importance of maintaining harmonious balance between commerce and environmental health.

According to him, the enforcement would be continuous as government would not hesitate to seal any market or corporate facility found wanting.

The Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said it collaborated with market officials to ensure high environmental standards.

Stressing the need for markets to be economically viable and environmentally responsible, he said, “We have standards that each market in the state has to comply with to make our business environment clean and healthy for buyers and sellers.

“These include proper waste management, zero tolerance for open burning of waste and zero tolerance for dumping of wastes in the drainage channels.

“Others are engagement of market policing personnel to monitor market sanitation, observance of distance from road setbacks, medians and market surroundings to avoid indiscriminate dumping.

“We must also ensure eradication of street trading and trading on road medians and shoulders, which obstruct free flow of traffic.

“Tariffs must also be fully paid as any violation of the stated regulations would attract penalties and possible subsequent closure of offending markets.’’

Gbadegesin urged traders to show commitment to environmental sustainability through proper waste disposal and adherence to environmental laws in a bid to prevent market closures in the future.