Transport Minister, Amaechi reveals amount FG has repaid from $2bn Chinese loan

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that out of the $2bn loans the federal government collected from the Chinese Government to construct railway lines in the country, it has successfully repaid up to $150m.

Amaechi stated this while featuring on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, the Debt Management Office (DMO) pegged Nigeria’s debt profile at N32.9trn, a development that has since sparked public outcry.

The minister, however, stated that contrary to side talks in many quarters. the President Muhammadu Buhari administration only borrowed to finance the Kaduna-Abuja and the Lagos-Ibadan railways.

When asked how much of the Federal Government has repaid from the Chinese loans, Amaechi said, “The right ministry to respond to that question is the Ministry of Finance; they borrow and they repay but I think the last I heard about it, it was between a $100m to $150m repayment that we have done so far in the Kaduna-Abuja.

“Don’t forget that we’ve not borrowed any money yet, the only money we borrowed is in Kaduna-Abuja and Lagos-Ibadan.

“Lagos-Ibadan, what we borrowed is about $1.5bn though it is not matured for repayment, what has matured for repayment is the Kaduna-Abuja which is being repaid.”

Amaechi added, “Nigerians think we borrow so much but the only projects we have borrowed so far is the Kaduna-Abuja where we borrowed $500m and Lagos-Ibadan where we borrowed $1.5bn. So, that brings the total loan exposure for us in the Ministry of Transport to about $2bn as far as the railway is concerned.”

