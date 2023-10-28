Tribunal dismisses Binani’s petition, reaffirm Fintiri as Adamawa governor

The Adamawa State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani against the re-election of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as governor.

The three-member panel on Saturday, October 28, dismissed the petition filed by the senator, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 election.

She had approached the court with a petition seeking to nullify the election of Fintiri, the Governor of the State.

Binani alleged that the poll was marred by vote buying, thuggery, and over-voting.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, however, declared the Adamawa governorship election inconclusive.

The returning officer, Mele Lamido, had announced that Fintiri scored 421,524 votes while Binani polled 390, 275.

He stated that the margin between the two candidates was less than the total number of potential voters which are 37,016 in 69 polling different units where elections were cancelled.

After the election was declared inconclusive, INEC fixed April 15, for the conduct of the supplementary election.

However, after the conduct of the supplementary poll, the collation of the results after Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in the state, who was later suspended, declared Binani as the winner of the election.

He announced Binani as the election winner in the absence of the returning a officer.

However, the electoral commission declared the result null and void as it summoned the REC to its headquarters in Abuja and also continued the collation of the suspended results. The final results revealed that Binani scored 398,788 votes, while Fintiri had 430,861 votes to win the poll. After the election, Yunusa-Ari was arrested and handed over to police for prosecution.