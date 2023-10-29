Tunji Afolayan threatens to sue Kunle Afolayan for breach of contractual terms over ‘Ijogbon’ the movie

Tunji Afolayan, an award winning Art Director through his legal representatives, Osifowora & Co. has berated the Managing Director of KAP Productions Limited, Kunle Afolayan over what he termed a breach of contractual terms.

In the letter signed by the firm’s lead counsel, Olatubosun Osifowora, Tunji accused Kunle of making a deliberate attempt to undermine his creative input and relevance on the movie, Ijogbon.

The letter to KAP Productions and Netflix stated thatTunji was contracted by one Segun Akintunde, a Line Producer at KAP Productions Limited, to work as Art Director for the movie ljogbon.

His deliverables, and remuneration as Art Director, were well spelt out in the contract. The letter noted that the contract was signed on January 11, 2023 between Tunji and KAP’s Production Executive/Representative in the presence of Kunle.

“Our client stated also that the executed copies of the contractual documents were kept by the management of KAP Productions Limited and his copy was never given to him till date after signing.

“Upon completion of the project ‘Ijogbon’, the movie was released on Netflix, a streaming platform, and to our Client’s consternation, there was an omission of his name and title as Art Director for the movie Ijogbon,” the letter reads.

The letter further stated that Kunle Afolayan instead credited as the Art Director for the Movie Ijogbon, while accusing the management of KAP Productions Limited of deliberately and consciously portraying Tunji as ‘Set Designer’ instead of his role as the Art Director, which he was originally contracted.

“Our client is appalled at this grave omission and therefore regards this as a breach of contractual terms in the contract with KAP Productions Limited. This is further viewed and taken, as a deliberate attempt to undermine our client’s creative work and relevance for the movie titled Ijogbon.

“In view of the above, it is our client’s demand that his name and role for which he was contracted and worked, be restored and properly credited in the Movie Ijogbon as the Art Director,” Osifowora wrote.

He further demanded, on behalf of Tunji Afolayan, that the retraction be done within seven days of receipt of the correspondence before the next line of action is taken.