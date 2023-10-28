Turkey’s Erdogan Urges Israel To Stop ‘madness’, End Gaza Strikes

By AFP 28 October 2023 | 11:50 am Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to “immediately stop this madness” and end its “attacks” on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. “The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis,”… Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to “immediately stop this madness” and end its “attacks” on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. “The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” Erdogan said on X, formerly Twitter. “Israel must immediately stop this madness and end its attacks.” Israel has been building up to a ground invasion since Hamas fighters crossed the border on October 7 and killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and took 229 hostages, according to Israel. More than 7,300 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes on the territory, including about 3,000 children, according to the health ministry in Gaza. Erdogan also encouraged heavy turnout for a rally in support of Palestinians in Istanbul on Saturday, organised by his Islamo-conservative AKP party, which could see around one million people attend. “We will declare loud and clear that we stand alongside the Palestinian people against Israel’s persecution,” he said. During two decades in power, Erdogan has repeatedly taken a stand in favour of the Palestinians, but last year he also moved to restore diplomatic relations with Israel, meeting in September with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time. But on Wednesday he cancelled plans to visit Israel citing its "inhumane" war against Hamas militants in Gaza, whom he described not as a terrorist group but as "liberators" fighting for their land, drawing an angry condemnation from the Israeli government. Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said the markets were reopened after the environmental issues had been addressed. Wahab… 1 hour ago Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, has assured members of staff that the Federal Government was aware of their dedication to work and service. Adeyemo gave the assurance on Friday during the grand finale of the LUTH Week 2023 with the theme: “Leadership and Visioning… 1 hour ago Hamas is trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens among nearly 230 taken hostage during the Palestinian militants’ attack on Israel after Moscow’s request to free them, Russian news agencies reported Saturday. Russia has good relations with Hamas, which it does not consider a terror group, and has launched a diplomatic effort to try to… 1 hour ago Rebels backed by the Islamic State group have killed two Ugandan soldiers in an attack that also left two civilians and a suspected assailant dead in eastern DR Congo, authorities said on Saturday. Two truck drivers, a Kenyan and a Congolese, were shot dead Friday night by IS-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) at a car… 2 hours ago Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to “immediately stop this madness” and end its “attacks” on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. “The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis,”… 2 hours ago Heavy fighting between rebels and the Myanmar military stretched into a second day near the country’s northern border with China, armed groups said Saturday. Myanmar’s junta seized power in a February 2021 coup that sparked renewed fighting with powerful ethnic rebel groups in northern Shan state. An alliance of ethnic rebel groups launched coordinated attacks… 2 hours ago A Professor of Radiology, Ifeoma Okoye, has called for increased sensitisation and public engagement to refute misinformation and myths about the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Okoye, Director, University of Nigeria Nsukka Centre for Clinical Trials, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is… 2 hours ago The President of the Senate, Sen.Godswill Akpiabio has been elected into the Executive Committee of theInter-Parliamentary Union(IPU). Mr Anietie Ekong, his Special Assistant on Media and Communication said this in a statement in Abuja. Ekong said that Akpabio was elected by delegates across the world to emerge as an executive committee member of the global… 3 hours ago At least 35 people were killed and more than 50 others injured Saturday in a “horrific collision” on an Egyptian highway involving a bus and several cars, state media reported.

