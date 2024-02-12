Monday, February 12, 2024
Politics

Turmoil in LP as treasurer asks chairman to account for N3bn party funds

By TSJ Reporter 2

In Case You Missed It

The Labour Party has been plunged into crisis as the national treasurer, Mrs. Oluchi Oparah, is demanding accountability from the Chairman, Julius Abure.

Oparah, in a press conference held in Abuja, on Monday, February 12, alleged the mismanagement of a staggering N3.5 billion in party funds generated from form sales and fundraisers earmarked for the 2023 elections.

The accusations levelled by Oparah are grave, including claims that Chairman Abure prevented her from overseeing party accounts, thereby avoiding financial scrutiny.

Oparah spoke out against what she perceived as financial mismanagement, corruption, and abuse of office by Abure.

She accused Abure of undermining her constitutional duties and authority.

“With great reluctance and deep concern, I am compelled to publicly address the media regarding the egregious financial mismanagement and corruption that have plagued our beloved party under the leadership of Mr Julius Abure, the current National Chairman.

“As National Treasurer, I am constrained to come before you and the public today because the internal mechanisms of our party have failed woefully to bring Mr Abure to account for his brazen abuse of office and misappropriation of party funds.

“His appetite for power has grown unchecked, and he has deliberately undermined my duties and authority as stipulated in the party’s constitution,” she said.

