Two armed robbers escape from Katsina State prison, raising concern among residents

The escape of two armed robbers from a Katsina State prison is raising concerns among the people living in Katsina town.

The time at which the two suspects escaped from the facility could not be ascertained as officials refused to disclose such information.

A senior police officer whose name is withheld said the Katsina State Police Command was informed of the escape of the inmates on Monday, October 16.

However, one of the suspects, Ibrahim Lawal, who is also known by the alias Abba Kala, is a notorious car thief. He had been arrested at least twice for sundry offences including armed robbery.

The Nigeria Correctional Service comptroller in the state, Muhammad Haruna, while confirming the development said one of the suspects has been re-arrested.

He added that cases of a suspect escaping from security agents are not peculiar to the Correctional Service.

Haruna stated the service in Katsina State has begun an investigation to find out how the inmates escaped from the facility.

“As you know, a suspect escaping from security agents is nothing new. We’ll not hide the truth from anyone. Yes, it happened here. Two suspects awaiting trial were able to escape from the facility.

“Fortunately for us and through our collective efforts alongside sister security agencies and officials of motor parks in the state, we were able to re-arrest one of the escaped inmates. The other person too will soon be arrested. I’ll not give you details of the one arrested or even the operation but we’re making progress,” Haruna said.

The Katsina prison break is the latest in the growing number of recent prison breaks in the country.

An official of the service and a motorcyclist were among those killed during the attack. Several inmates also escaped.

Despite the assurance from the comptroller, members of civil society organizations and residents of the state have expressed concerns over the incident.

A public affairs analyst, Saifullahi Kuraye, said the service needs to provide answers to what led to the inmates’ escape.