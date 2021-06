It was a weekend of suspense in Anambra State when leading opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted primaries to pick candidates that will square up to the ruling…

The post Uba, Ozigbo to challenge Soludo in Anambra guber poll appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter