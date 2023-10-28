Ugandan Soldiers Among Five Dead In DR Congo Attack

By AFP 28 October 2023 | 12:24 pm Rebels backed by the Islamic State group have killed two Ugandan soldiers in an attack that also left two civilians and a suspected assailant dead in eastern DR Congo, authorities said on Saturday. Two truck drivers, a Kenyan and a Congolese, were shot dead Friday night by IS-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) at a car… Residents of Bambo in Rutshuru territory, 60 kilometers north of Goma, the capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, flee as the M23 attacked the town on October 26, 2023. – Around noon, M23 rebels, supported by the Rwandan army according to the UN, the USA and the European Union, attacked the town of Bambo with mortars, causing several thousand inhabitants to flee. (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP) Rebels backed by the Islamic State group have killed two Ugandan soldiers in an attack that also left two civilians and a suspected assailant dead in eastern DR Congo, authorities said on Saturday. Two truck drivers, a Kenyan and a Congolese, were shot dead Friday night by IS-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) at a car park in Kasindi, Beni territory, said Barthelemy Kambale, a North Kivu provincial civil servant. A fifth dead body was assumed to be an assailant, he told AFP. Kasindi was the scene of a Pentecostal church bombing blamed on the ADF which killed about 15 people last January, and for which IS claimed responsibility. Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) launched a joint offensive in 2021 against the ADF to drive the militants out of their Congolese strongholds, but attacks have continued. Originally fielding mainly Muslim Ugandan rebels, the ADF gained a foothold in the region in the 1990s and are accused of slaughtering thousands of civilians. “The ADF enemy arrived about 22:30 (2030 GMT), our forces blocked the road against the rebels,” said Kambale, adding that “two Ugandan soldiers died during the operation”. Three vehicles were burnt out, he said. “People are angry, they burned the body of a dead ADF,” said a local civil society representative, asking not to be named. Twenty-six civilians died overnight Monday-Tuesday in a massacre attributed to the ADF near Oicha town, also in Beni territory, which has been the epicentre of the years-long rampage by the ADF, called Islamic State Central Africa Province by IS. In Uganda, police said the ADF were behind the murder of a honeymoon couple and their safari guide in the nation’s Queen Elizabeth National Park on October 17. IS claimed responsibility for the attack. Numerous militia groups and rebels hold sway in eastern DRC despite the presence of peacekeepers. National Project Manager of the Renewed Hope National Home Grown School Feeding and the End Hunger Programme, ((RH-NHGSFEHP), Anjor Obande, said government is ready to partner with the Global Alliance for Improve Nutrition, (GAIN), to introduce… 4 hours ago Saudi Arabia on Saturday warned Israel against any further ground operations in the embattled Gaza Strip over the threat to Palestinian civilians, denouncing an “unjustified” violation of international law. The warning came after Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Friday night that the Israeli army was “extending” its ground operations after two straight nights of… 5 hours ago Three people have died due to strong winds in war-torn Ukraine, which have left thousands without electricity as the country’s energy grid remains vulnerable due to Russian strikes. The storms and rain came as worries mount in Ukraine over its energy security, with winter approaching and Russia’s invasion dragging on for 20 months. “Three people… 6 hours ago President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday felicitated with his long-time ally, friend, and confidant, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, on his 80th birthday. Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom and knowledge. The president also said that the… 6 hours ago Lagos State Government reopened Alaba International Market and some markets at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, on Saturday. Government shut the markets earlier because of improper waste management and other environmental infractions. Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said the markets were reopened after the environmental issues had been addressed. Hamas is trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens among nearly 230 taken hostage during the Palestinian militants' attack on Israel after Moscow's request to free them, Russian news agencies reported Saturday. Russia has good relations with Hamas, which it does not consider a terror group, and has launched a diplomatic effort to try to… 

